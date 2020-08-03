Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 17,903 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 112.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $2,255,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,105,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,746,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,098,000 after buying an additional 65,027 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Altice USA by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,348,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 369,095 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 1.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 30,317 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $757,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,232,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,138,846 shares of company stock worth $101,250,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

