Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Position Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,860,000 after acquiring an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after purchasing an additional 362,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $73,035,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 180,487 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS opened at $57.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $73.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.