Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 166,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in LKQ by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 391,186 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 136.3% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 137,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Stephens cut their price objective on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of LKQ opened at $28.19 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $36.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. LKQ’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

