Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $68,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Shares of OC stock opened at $60.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

