Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,544 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $33,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNPR opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. CSFB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

