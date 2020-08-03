Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $38.72 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,714 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.49% of Globe Life worth $38,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,349,000 after buying an additional 488,007 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,984,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,522,000 after buying an additional 39,068 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Globe Life by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after buying an additional 505,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,371,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after buying an additional 217,962 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,638,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,869,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,343 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Shares of GL stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

