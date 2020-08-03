Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,150 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Textron worth $31,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Textron by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,419,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.67. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

