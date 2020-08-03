iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) by 170.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.82% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $40,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $151,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

USIG stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $62.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.