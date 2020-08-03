MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 167.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKSI opened at $127.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.49. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $129.67.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.