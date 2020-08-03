Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $31.37 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,717 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,019,000 after buying an additional 235,492 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 277,828 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $327.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.26 and its 200-day moving average is $302.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

