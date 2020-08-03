Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases New Shares in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $332,094,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $442,593.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $22.08 on Monday. Avantor Inc has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.