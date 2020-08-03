Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 2,367 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

