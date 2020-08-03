Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,394,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321,371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sirius XM worth $31,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,356,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 73.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,074,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 453,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,849,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

