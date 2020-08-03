Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,281 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Essential Utilities worth $40,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $19,665,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $7,371,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $437,680,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. Essential Utilities Inc has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $704,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

