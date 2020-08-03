Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pinterest by 148.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,959 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 8,544.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,931,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $1,425,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $1,683,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 983,025 shares of company stock valued at $21,910,436.

A number of analysts have commented on PINS shares. Pivotal Research raised shares of Pinterest to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company in a report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura reduced their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

