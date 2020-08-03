Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $35.62 Million Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 71.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,580,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660,383 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $35,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Altice USA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Altice USA by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Altice USA by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $11,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,625,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,138,846 shares of company stock valued at $101,250,568. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

