Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $33.30 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 51,528 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of LKQ worth $33,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 80.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $28.19 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

