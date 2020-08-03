Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 399,268 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 2,255.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,268 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $36,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth $62,963,000. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,562,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,854,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,497,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 633.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 842,859 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $93.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $4,709,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 132,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $9,047,800.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,118,318 shares of company stock worth $244,494,538. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.79.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

