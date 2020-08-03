Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $40.90 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.63% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $40,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,719,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after purchasing an additional 195,480 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,052,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,374,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after purchasing an additional 132,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,232,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,920,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $76.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $94.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

