Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,828 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $15.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.29. CNO Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $717.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.