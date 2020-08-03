Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 1,020.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,396,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of Retail Properties of America worth $39,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPAI. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 151.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 98,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 59,528 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

RPAI opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

