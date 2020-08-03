Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 206 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,904,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ASML by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML opened at $353.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.66. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $402.86. The company has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.