Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 265.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 588.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $112,791,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.81.

PAYC stock opened at $284.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

