Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,939 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,319,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.8% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 592,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 9.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 31.6% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $96.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $6,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,225 shares of company stock valued at $18,769,597 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

