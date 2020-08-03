Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,115,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 457,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 12.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 320,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 239.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MNR opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. Research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,939 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,939 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp.
Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp.
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Nordson Co.
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Nordson Co.
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Davita Inc
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Davita Inc
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 122 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 122 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report