Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,115,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 457,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 12.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 320,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 239.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MNR opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. Research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

