Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $1,039,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,952,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Nordson by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 433,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,199,000 after purchasing an additional 27,848 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,577,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDSN opened at $193.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.33 and its 200 day moving average is $166.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $203.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

