Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Davita were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Davita by 609.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,391,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,847,000 after buying an additional 1,195,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Davita by 25.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,343,000 after acquiring an additional 556,781 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Davita by 612.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 290,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 249,547 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Davita in the first quarter valued at $18,577,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Davita during the 1st quarter worth $17,583,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Davita alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $473,833.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $87.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.28.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.