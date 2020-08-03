Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 203,512 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $22.20 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

