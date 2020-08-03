CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 122 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $2,329,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.84.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $346,004.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,457 shares of company stock valued at $12,407,741 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $129.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.73.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

