CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,488,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after buying an additional 418,418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Halliburton by 54.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 397,904 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 140,023 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,448 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 327,006 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 74,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

