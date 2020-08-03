Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TDOC. UBS Group upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.04.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $237.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -185.65 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $240.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $675,360.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,474.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,977 shares of company stock worth $36,248,032. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

