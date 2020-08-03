Strs Ohio Acquires 12,624 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Strs Ohio increased its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 129.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NetApp were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 94.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 68,437 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 513.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 64,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 54,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NetApp by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,152,000 after acquiring an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.