Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 8.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $112,339,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Alleghany by 5.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,801,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $70,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $522.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 156.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $501.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.90. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.