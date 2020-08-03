Creative Planning Buys Shares of 3,085 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,085 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,928,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,657,000 after acquiring an additional 266,578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after purchasing an additional 567,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,753,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,599,000 after acquiring an additional 202,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,599,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC opened at $117.42 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $118.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.