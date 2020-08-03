Strs Ohio Purchases 22,900 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 28.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth $213,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 26.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 82.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 152,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

PE stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

