Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,714 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,713,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 105.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 1,997,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 918.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 1,327,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 60.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,806,000 after buying an additional 1,267,518 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3,051.5% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,161,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 1,124,701 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 3,600 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $465,553.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,499.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.87 million. Analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

