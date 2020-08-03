Creative Planning Invests $413,000 in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 63,704 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1,545.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $60.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.94. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $66.34.

