First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,729 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 137,053 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.46% of First Financial Bancorp worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $13.92 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

