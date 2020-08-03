El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EE. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in El Paso Electric by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,019,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,276,000 after buying an additional 189,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in El Paso Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,324,000 after buying an additional 77,086 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in El Paso Electric by 12.8% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,196,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,347,000 after buying an additional 135,460 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in El Paso Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,358,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,752,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EE opened at $68.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. El Paso Electric has a 1-year low of $61.74 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.70.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). El Paso Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $158.56 million during the quarter.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

