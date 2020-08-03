Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $2,430,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 729.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,117 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

