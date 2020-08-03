Creative Planning Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CDW were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 77.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 43.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 90.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $116.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.48. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CDW will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

