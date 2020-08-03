Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 351,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 323,567 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 162,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 106,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 30,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,070,000.

TNA opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $77.89.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

