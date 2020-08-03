Creative Planning Has $381,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4,537.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 202,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after buying an additional 192,112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $71.30 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.30.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

