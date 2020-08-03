Creative Planning Sells 145 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Creative Planning cut its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ryanair by 67.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY opened at $75.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 1.32. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Strs Ohio Acquires 12,624 Shares of NetApp Inc.
Strs Ohio Acquires 12,624 Shares of NetApp Inc.
Alleghany Co. Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Alleghany Co. Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Creative Planning Buys Shares of 3,085 Vulcan Materials
Creative Planning Buys Shares of 3,085 Vulcan Materials
Strs Ohio Purchases 22,900 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc
Strs Ohio Purchases 22,900 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc
Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp
Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp
Creative Planning Invests $413,000 in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF
Creative Planning Invests $413,000 in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report