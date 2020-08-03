Creative Planning Sells 145 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ryanair by 67.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY opened at $75.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 1.32. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

