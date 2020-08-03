Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,082 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Popular were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Popular by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,632,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,196,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Popular by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,108,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth $80,055,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

BPOP stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.21. Popular Inc has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.30 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

