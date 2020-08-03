Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 36,725 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136,255 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36,725 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.6% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $434,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after purchasing an additional 96,361 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,768 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

MSFT opened at $205.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,554.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

