11,136 Shares in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

LOPE opened at $88.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.12. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

