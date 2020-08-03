Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 29.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $1,664,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $16,906,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 294.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock opened at $159.19 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.91.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

