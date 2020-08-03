Strs Ohio Sells 198,950 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198,950 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $117.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

