Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,573 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,009 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,488 over the last ninety days.

A stock opened at $96.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $82.78. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

